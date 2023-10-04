'Dancing with the Stars' recap: Latin Night ends with surprising elimination

The remaining couples on "Dancing with the Stars" brought flair to the ballroom on Latin Night as another celebrity was eliminated.

"Dancing with the Stars" kicked off Latin night on Tuesday in week two of the season 32 competition.

Thirteen couples went into the night, and the sexy dances and beautiful Latin music helped everyone bring their very best to the ballroom. In the end, however, one couple would face what host Alfonso Ribeiro artfully said: "the glittering ax of doom."

The night started with a partner change. Professional ballroom dancer Artem Chigvintsev did not appear on the show after testing positive for COVID. Chigvintsev's partner, former Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, instead danced with another pro from the DWTS troupe, Ezra Sosa.

Two couples tied for the top spot on the judge's scoreboard. Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach earned 24 points for their rumba, while Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a salsa that also earned 24.

Right behind them, with 21 points each was Lawson with a cha-cha, and Lele Pons with a samba. Ariana Madix picked up a score of 20 for her samba. Alyson Hannigan was much improved and rose up to a score of 19 for her tango. The two stars who earned 18 apiece: Mira Sorvino and Tyson Beckford.

Jamie Lynn Spears was given a score of 16 for her cha-cha, and a trio of men earned 15 points right behind her: Adrian Peterson, Barry Williams and Harry Jowsey. Rounding out the scoreboard was Mauricio Umansky who stumbled a bit on his salsa and his score was just 12.

Co-hosts Ribeiro and Julianne Hough quickly went through the results and gave us 10 couples who were safe to dance another day: Alyson, Lele, Tyson, Charity, Harry, Ariana, Mira, Xochitl, Jason and Barry.

We had to hold our collective breaths with the final three. Mauricio was announced as safe, leaving Adrian and Jamie Lynn in the bottom two.

The total of the judge's scores and the viewer votes left Jamie Lynn as the eliminated celebrity for week two.

Next week: Motown music!