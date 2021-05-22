Science

Cary teen named one of the world's top young scientists

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Daniel Shen is changing the world. The 17-year-old has been named one of the world's top young scientists.

Daniel won a $50,000 award Friday at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. He created an algorithm that's now being used to diagnose septic shock and help meteorologists with hurricane predictions.

The Enloe Magnet High School junior was initially trying to develop an app that would enable hands-free control of turning sheet music while playing the piano.

"By starting small, we can uncover fundamental problems. By solving those we have huge impacts," Daniel said.

The competition featured more than 1,800 young scientists from around the world. Daniel was judged based on his creativity, innovation and level of scientific inquiry.

He also won a $5,000 in the Systems Software category.

"Congratulations to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2021 winners," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science and Publisher of Science News. "Every single Regeneron ISEF finalist has persevered in their pursuit of science in the face of the myriad challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we could not be prouder to showcase their work on a global stage. We look forward to seeing the contributions these young leaders continue to make to their fields and the world."

Read more here from our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
