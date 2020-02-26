Officials find body of man missing for more than 2 months in Person County

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Investigators confirmed a body found Tuesday belonged to a Person County man who went missing more than two months ago.
Daniel "Danny" Holt, 75, and his dog Chunky were last seen December 20, 2019. The pair were seen walking away from their home on Shiloh Church Road.
Person County investigators spent months searching for Holt, who reportedly had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
On Tuesday, a person living in the Woodsdale community found a cellphone in a field. Investigators determined that the cellphone belonged to Holt.
Crews began searching the area where the cellphone was found.
Just before noon Tuesday, crews located a body. The North Carolina State Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was Holt and said they did not believe any foul play was involved in his death.
