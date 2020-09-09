No charges to be filed against Roxboro officer who shot, killed man who police said was holding shotgun

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Person County District Attorney Mike Waters announced Wednesday that no charges will be filed against the Roxboro police officer who shot and killed David Brooks, Jr., who police said was holding a sawed off shotgun, near a Dollar General back in July.

"I'm very disappointed but I kind of figured that's what it would be," said Avie Lester, with the Person County NAACP. "But I'm still disappointed."

Brooks' father, David Brooks Sr., left after about four hours behind closed doors with the district attorney and did not comment about the meeting.



On July 30, Roxboro Police Department released dash camera video from an officer-involved shooting a week earlier that left the 45-year-old Brooks dead.

Given the wide angle, the video is hard to see but it shows David Brooks Jr. holding what appears to be a gun before being shot.

An officer is heard saying, "hey bro, drop your gun." Brooks makes a movement and two officers yell "drop your gun" and then a shot is fired.

The entire incident from the time the officer says "hey bro" to when the shot is fired lasts about five seconds.

The officers then run over to Brooks and one is heard saying, "hey man you good?"

There is no body camera video, as the department does not deploy body-worn cameras to officers.

The shooting happened near a Dollar General on July 24.

Police responded to the area after someone called 911 reporting that he was walking down the street holding a gun.

Police Chief David Hess said a loaded, sawed-off shotgun was found at the scene. It is illegal to carry a sawed-off shotgun in the state of North Carolina.

David Brooks Sr. told ABC11 after the shooting that his son's death will not be in vain.

"I talked to the management of Dollar General. They said they have no problem with him. He's been in there before with a gun. He's always been respectful," Brooks Sr. said.

He said his son had a sling-like connection on the sawed-off shotgun over his shoulder, and believes Brooks Jr. tried to obey the officer's order before the fatal shooting.

Brooks' death sparked marches and vigils calling for justice and rejecting the notion that Brooks' death was a justified shooting by Roxboro Police Department.

