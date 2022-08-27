Day of Champions provides free school supplies and more to students in Durham

Saturday's Day of Champions at the Emily K Center in Durham provided more than free school supplies to 200 students and their families. The organizers also arranged for the youngsters to meet local captains of area industries, people who participate in higher education and others who could help the students navigate some of life's challenges.

"This is blowing my mind! It's wonderful to see all of the businesses, the variety," said Jamcea Dupree. We got to talk to some college kids, my daughter can have that connection, understand and see there are college kids in the community talking to kids, interacting with them!"

"We want them to have careers, in some of our businesses," said Day of Champions coordinator Indira Everett. "So they're talking to Durham Tech, they're talking to North Carolina Central and to Duke University. We're delighted to be here!"

Queen Poole will enter the Durham School of the Arts Student on Monday ready for academics, thanks to the Day of Champions.

"School supplies, I got information on different enrollment opportunities. They had snacks and refreshments, stuff like that," Poole said. "It was really cool! "I appreciate businesses taking the time to have a presence here and connect with the community," Dupree said. "And the freebies are just a bonus!"

Organizers also arranged for athletes from Duke and North Carolina Central universities to participate, and the students who came for the school supplies really appreciated the chance to see those future professionals up close.

"Giving back is everything! A lot of kids sometimes don't have anything to look forward to," said Cameron Butler, who plays center on the NCCU men's basketball team. "It's a fun day to give back, so why not?"

Partners for the day hosted by Duke Energy include:

Duke Energy Durham YMCA

Duke University

Durham Children's Initiative

Duke University Athletics

El Centro Hispano

Durham Chamber of Commerce

Emily K Center

Durham Technical Community College

Hayti Heritage Center

Kompleks Creative Student U

M & F Bank

ISLA

My Local CFO

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina Central Athletics

PDQ