Traffic

Truck driver dies in crash on I-95

18-wheeler crashes on I-95, killing driver

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A truck driver died in a crash on Interstate 95 heading north forcing traffic to go down to one lane.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident took place around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. The truck filled with tomatoes was on its way from Florida to New York City.

The truck was going northbound went it went off the road, hit a tree, and caught fire. The driver died at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.
