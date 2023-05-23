Driver dies when 3-wheel car crashes into Cumberland County pond

One person died in an early morning crash where the vehicle went into a pond.

GODWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died in an early morning crash where the vehicle went into a pond.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Monday off Sisk Culbreth Road.

A person living in the area said they recall hearing something around that time, but they didn't realize what had happened until about 12 hours later when they spotted a vehicle in the pond behind their home.

Investigators pulled the vehicle, identified as a Polaris 3-wheel roadster, out of the water Monday afternoon.

The driver has not yet been identified.

The medical examiner at the crash site said speed an alcohol appeared to have played a role in the deadly crash.