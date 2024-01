1 dead in single car crash in Harnett County

BROADWAY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died and two others were seriously injured in a Harnett County crash late Friday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tingen Road.

The crash involved just one car, an Acura. Investigators said the Acura careened off the road in a curve and crashed into a tree.

The force of the crash split the car in half, leaving all three people in the car seriously hurt -- one of them died from their injuries.