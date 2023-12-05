2 people killed in fire at Harnett County home

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people died in a house fire in Harnett County.

The fire sparked Tuesday morning at a home on Atkins Place Circle south of Fuquay-Varina.

Chopper 11 flew over the house to see multiple fire trucks and other first responders surrounding the home.

Investigators have not released any details about how the fire started, but ABC11 can confirm that two people died in the fire.

Angier Black River Fire Department was the agency in charge of the initial response. Firefighters with that department pulled two people out of the burning home around 10 a.m. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.