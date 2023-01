Deadly hit-and-run on I-440 shuts down lanes near Poole Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead after a hit-and-run on Interstate 440 eastbound in Raleigh.

The crash took place near the Poole Road exit. All traffic was being diverted onto Poole Road as lanes opened back up.

The identity of the man who was hit while walking along the highway has not been released. Raleigh police say the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died.

We are still waiting on information about who hit the man.