Police looking for Johnston County man in connection to Fayetteville townhome double homicide

The homeowner called 911 to report a man lying inside the home and a woman out in the yard. When police officers arrived, they determined that the man and woman had been shot and were dead.
It all happened shortly after midnight in the 5700 block of Aftonshire Drive, a townhouse community in west Fayetteville.
On Monday afternoon, Fayetteville Police identified the victims as Marchellous Latrel Braddy, 33, of Raeford and Nakea Latasha Brooks, 27, of Fayetteville.
The two victims were acquaintances, police said. The incident does not appear to be random, but police added that this was not a murder/suicide.
Late Monday evening, police said warrants were out for Rhaim Mosies Santiago, 29, whose last known address was in Clayton.
Police said Santiago was known to both victims.
He is facing charges of two counts of first-degree murder, a count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Santiago is considered armed and dangerous and is at large. He was last seen in Selma.
Santiago also has outstanding warrants for unrelated incidents. Anyone who knows where he is should call 911 immediately.
A few neighbors told ABC11 that the community is usually fairly quiet. However, some nearby residents said the wider area does concern them.
"I don't feel safe in this area," said Shalenna McLeod. "I feel like more could happen, more could be done, I don't know more protection."
McLeod said she plans on personally buying more things to help her feel safe commuting to work.
Bari Stephens is a Lyft driver and said she only drives during the day.
"This area, it seems like everyone is doing their own thing like no one is family-oriented anymore like nobody knows anybody," Stephens said.
Crime and gun violence - both locally and nationwide - are also drawing concern for residents...
"All the time concerned, but it's like, it is what it is at this point because there is no going back, so all we have to do is be ready for the summer," said area resident Amisha Uchegbu.
Homicides were up 39% last year in Fayetteville.
So far in 2022, there have been 17 homicides, a number some residents fear will creep up as temperatures do.
"I'm concerned," Stephens said. "I think that we as a community should just keep an eye out on what's happening and hopefully, things will get better."
The case on Aftonshire Drive remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.