2 die in house fire in Wake County just outside Raleigh

Firefighters are battling flames at a home on Castlebrook Drive in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Two people died Monday night in a Wake County house fire.

The fire broke out late afternoon at a house in the 5300 block of Castlebrook Drive, just outside the city limits of eastern Raleigh.

Firefighters from several departments across Wake County responded, and they were able to pull two people out of the house. However, they did not survive.

Flames burned holes through the home's roof. Firefighters were on top of the house working to put out the fire.

