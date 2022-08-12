Man found dead, investigation underway in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officers with Fayetteville Police Department are investigating a death after a man was found unresponsive inside his home.

At 1:44 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive.

When officers arrived they found a man unresponsive and he was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity is being withheld until his next-of-kin can be notified.

Officers say this does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).