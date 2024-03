Body of juvenile found at Mary Belle Pate Park in Raleigh

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after the body of a juvenile was found at a park Saturday evening.

The Raleigh Police Department said the body of a female minor was found around 6:15 p.m. at Mary Belle Pate Park on Sierra Drive.

Police said they are not looking for a suspect and have not taken anyone into custody.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.