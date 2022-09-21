Woman found dead inside Person County home

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was found dead inside a Person County home.

It appeared she had been dead for a while after her body was discovered Tuesday night, according to Person County Sheriff's Office.

The victim's home is located Burlington Road.

Deputies got a call before 8 p.m. from a family member who came home and found the place ransacked.

A vehicle was later found not too far from the house on Louis Winstead Loop Road.

The sheriff's office has not released any details about who died or suspect description.