Woman found dead inside Person County home

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was found dead inside a Person County home.
It appeared she had been dead for a while after her body was discovered Tuesday night, according to Person County Sheriff's Office.
The victim's home is located Burlington Road.
Deputies got a call before 8 p.m. from a family member who came home and found the place ransacked.
A vehicle was later found not too far from the house on Louis Winstead Loop Road.
The sheriff's office has not released any details about who died or suspect description.