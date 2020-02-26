2020 presidential election

Joe Biden says he can best appeal to black voters, pledges to win SC primary during Democratic debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Former Vice President Joe Biden says he's the presidential candidate best situated to appeal to black voters, citing his commitment to equitable wealth creation and housing opportunities.

Biden said during Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina, that he would also go after those trying to gentrify neighborhoods traditionally occupied by minority residents.

The debate is the final one ahead of South Carolina's Saturday primary. Earlier in the debate, Biden pledged to win South Carolina after moderator Gayle King pointed out that Bernie Sanders was "within striking distance" of him.

He said: "We've created jobs for people. The people know me. My entire career has been wrapped up in dealing with civil rights and civil liberties. I don't expect anything. I plan to earn the vote. I'm here to ask. I'm here to earn it. But, folks, I intend to win South Carolina, and I will win the African-American vote here in South Carolina."

Biden pledged in his closing remarks to appoint a black woman to the United States Supreme Court.

On Monday, Biden rolled out a $640 billion national housing policy, which would prevent mortgage servers from foreclosing during loan modification and set up a timely notification system for such changes.

Following up on Biden's comments, California billionaire Tom Steyer said he would work toward trying to "correct injustice" in the loan service industry. He then launched into his common campaign trail theme of arguing his support for a conversation on reparations and the creation of a commission to study race relations in America.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
Sex assault allegation poses challenge for Biden's campaign
Hillary Clinton becomes latest Democrat to endorse Joe Biden
Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News