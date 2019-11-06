crime

Deputy shot, suspect killed after scuffle over deputy's weapon at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot during a scuffle with a man who tried to take his weapon at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Wednesday morning, according to Fayetteville police.

The man who tried to take the deputy's weapon was shot and killed inside the hospital.

The incident started at 8:22 a.m. in the emergency department.

Authorities said that the suspect was picked up by police on Tuesday night for active warrants.

After his arrest, he started experiencing medical problems and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

While at the hospital, the suspect reportedly tried to take the deputy's weapon.

During that scuffle, the deputy was shot. A Fayetteville police officer who was also at the hospital opened fire on the suspect, killing him.

The State Bureau of Investigations is now in charge of the case, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The identities of the suspect and the deputy have not been released.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say a Sheriff's Deputy was shot at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



According to the sheriff's office, the deputy is in good condition.

"I am thankful to our law enforcement for the way in which they handled and returned the hospital premises to safety," Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said.

EMBED More News Videos

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin speaks to ABC11 after shooting at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center



Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is back open and doctors are available to see patients. However, people who do not have business at the hospital are being asked to stay away.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecrime
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Grandmother charged after boy with cerebral palsy found dead
Durham pedestrian struck in Friday hit and run dies from injuries
Durham Mayoral Election: On Crime
19-year-old charged with murder in Raleigh apartment shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old double-murder suspect still on the loose in Robeson Co.
'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
Durham, Chapel Hill mayors re-elected; affordable housing bond approved
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
Teacher protests planned in Durham at 100-day mark
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Show More
Save hundreds with these easy car care hacks
Starbucks holiday cups return Thursday
Small player shows big heart in 89-yard touchdown run
CVS, UPS make history with drone prescription drug delivery in Cary
What is DMT? The facts behind the dangerous drug in Wake Forest bust
More TOP STORIES News