Deputy shot, suspect killed after scuffle over deputy's weapon at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville

This morning there was active shooter in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center Emergency Department. The situation is contained. There is no longer an active shooter. All hospital visitors should have identification and the name and room number of the patient they are visiting. — capefearvalley (@capefearvalley) November 6, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot during a scuffle with a man who tried to take his weapon at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Wednesday morning, according to Fayetteville police.The man who tried to take the deputy's weapon was shot and killed inside the hospital.The incident started at 8:22 a.m. in the emergency department.Authorities said that the suspect was picked up by police on Tuesday night for active warrants.After his arrest, he started experiencing medical problems and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.While at the hospital, the suspect reportedly tried to take the deputy's weapon.During that scuffle, the deputy was shot. A Fayetteville police officer who was also at the hospital opened fire on the suspect, killing him.The State Bureau of Investigations is now in charge of the case, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.The identities of the suspect and the deputy have not been released.According to the sheriff's office, the deputy is in good condition."I am thankful to our law enforcement for the way in which they handled and returned the hospital premises to safety," Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said.Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is back open and doctors are available to see patients. However, people who do not have business at the hospital are being asked to stay away.