SC deputy honored as godfather 1 year after saving 12-day-old baby's life

A terrifying moment has turned into a life-long bond between one woman, her baby and a South Carolina deputy sheriff.

Last June, Deputy William Kimbro pulled over a car for speeding and found a mother frantic inside.

The woman's 12-day-old baby was not breathing.

Kimbro's body camera captured the tense moments as he as he performed live-saving CPR.

"Come on, baby. Cry for me. Cry for me. Come on, open those eyes, sweetheart. There you go," Kimbro could be heard saying. "I'm worried about her, because she starts breathing and then she stops. And then starts and then stops."

Baby Ryleigh went on to make a full recovery, but that's not the end of this story.

Now, one year after that fateful day, Deputy Kimbro was invited to her first birthday and he got a special surprise written inside a card.

"My jaw just dropped and I had this look on my face," Kimbro said

Deputy Kimbro was asked to be Ryleigh's godfather through a hidden message on a card.

"I was able to finally scratch it off, it says 'will you be my godfather' and I said 'absolutely,'" Kimbro recalled.

"I want him to feel like we're family, which we are family. I felt like I had to give him a title, let him know, 'hey, thank you, thank you so much,'" Ryleigh's mom said.

Ryleigh's mom says Deputy Kimbro will be part of her heart forever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south chicagobabychild rescueu.s. & worldfeel goodbody cameras
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County reports 3,102 COVID-19 cases, 42 total deaths
Supreme Court makes historic ruling on LGBT employment discrimination
Authorities seeking 3 men after shots fired at Wake Co. deputies
Temps and rain will fall this week
US Air Force fighter plane crashes into North Sea
Man arrested after 2 shot in Raleigh overnight
Beyoncé demands justice for Breonna Taylor in letter to Kentucky AG
Show More
Video: Good Samaritans rescue toddler in overturned SUV
Demonstrators demand criminal justice reform in the Triangle
6-year-old Spring Lake boy found safe
People gather to support farmers at Black Farmers' Market in Durham
More than 40,000 lbs of ground beef recalled
More TOP STORIES News