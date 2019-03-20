Diana Keel case: Husband due in court as warrants reveal new information

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County man, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Diana Keel, is due in an Arizona court on Thursday. Meanwhile, new warrants are shedding light on the murder.
Keel's body was found last week in the woods about 30 miles from the Nash County home that she and her husband lived in.
Keel's husband, Lynn, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.
He was captured on Sunday by Arizona State Police, 34 miles from the U.S. border with Mexico.
The new search warrants released by investigators in Pima County, AZ, said that law enforcement communication was issued alerting officers to be on the lookout for a beige 1998 Chevrolet pickup, with North Carolina license plate number BBM-9232.
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday, the pickup passed a license plate reader on westbound on Interstate 10 near Benson, AZ. About an hour later, a highway patrol officer spotted the pickup on a highway overpass on I-10 in Pima County. Lynn Keel was then taken into custody without incident.
Inside Keel's truck was a knife, camping equipment, a cellphone, bedding, canned food, medication, and a cooler, according to the warrants.
In regards to Diana, the warrants mentioned that she was left in the woods, wearing only "a set of underwear and a gold in color ring on her left-hand wedding finger."
The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
