Man gets $575 ticket after throwing cigarette out the window because he 'didn't want his car to burn'

SAANICH, British Columbia -- A police chief in Canada is reminding smokers around the world why it's important not to throw cigarette butts out a car window.

"575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of @vicpdcanada," a Twitter post by Victoria Police Chief Del Manak read.



Manak said he saw the driver discard the cigarette and then pulled him over.

When he asked the driver why, he pointed to his cup holder and responded, "I didn't want my car to burn."

RELATED: 16-year-old boy blames hot wings, bathroom run for speeding in Camaro

To which Manak responded "Then don't smoke in your car," before writing the man a ticket for $575 (about $433 in American dollars).

The citation was issued under the province's Wildfire Act.

Manak received an outpouring of support on the tweet, including near 1,000 likes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ticketscigarettespolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after man dies in Nash County mobile home fire
From interim to chief: Toni Dezomits takes head position at Cary PD
Man accused of killing 3 Muslim students in Chapel Hill to plead guilty
Lifeguard saves choking baby
Take the Durham Freeway? Here's why NCDOT says construction is delayed
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
Brother of slain Muslim student ready to speak in court
Show More
Newborn baby left in Northern California dumpster
Taco Bell worker accused of selling drugs at restaurant
Man's body found in home after 'suspicious' Nash County fire
Hoke County community frustrated with disruptions from flooding roads
Worker rescued from trench collapse near NCCU football stadium
More TOP STORIES News