"Frozen" Arrives at DPAC

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Disney's animated hit "Frozen" comes to life this week at the Durham Performing Arts Center. Crews began setting up for the three week run on Monday, September 12.

The Broadway musical won 16 Tony Awards. It's an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances.

"Frozen" opens at DPAC on Wednesday, September 14 and runs until Sunday, October 2.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11.

