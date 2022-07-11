localish

Disney adds magic to children's hospitals across the country

By Tim Sarquis and Vanessa Vasconcelos
Disney adds magic to children's hospitals across the country

Madera, CA -- Disney is bringing magic to children's hospitals!

Movies, murals and interactive displays are being added to enhance patient experiences to make difficult stays a little bit easier.

Many kids are facing life changing hospital stays. Committed to reimagining the hospital experience, Disney teamed up with Starlight Children's Foundation to expand the Disney Movie Moments program to nearly 100 children's hospitals across the country. To celebrate, Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, CA held a special screening of Disney and Pixar's latest film, "Lightyear", for patients. Kids also had the chance to draw with Pixar artists and walked away with goodie bags full of Lightyear gear.

Valley Children's also unveiled new Disney magic to help kids during their stay. Interactive displays and "windows" keep kids busy in the waiting rooms as they interact with their favorite Disney, Star Wars and Pixar characters. In addition, murals were added to the ceilings of exam rooms to help kids when anxious during medical exams.

This all comes from Disney's 2018 commitment of $100 million to help children's hospitals reimagine the patient experience.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.
