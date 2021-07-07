Disney on Broadway announces 4-show benefit for The Actors Fund

Tickets are now on sale for the shows, which will feature Disney on Broadway's most beloved songs performed by the stars of the hit musicals.
It celebrates the reopening of Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre and honors the remarkable support that The Actors Fund has provided to members of the industry.
ALSO READ | Curtain lifts on first full-capacity Broadway show since pandemic began
The concert plays four performances July 22-24 at 7:30 p.m. and July 25 at 2 p.m.
"For 16 months, New Yorkers have been eager to start going to the theatre again," Disney Theatrical Productions President and producer Thomas Schumacher said. "'The Lion King' and 'Aladdin' return to Broadway in September, but these four concerts allow us to welcome fans back to Broadway even sooner and give us a chance to raise much-needed funds to support the heroic work being done by the remarkable staff at The Actors Fund. We cannot wait to return to the exhilaration of musical theatre. For the first time in forever, we actually can."
In celebration of the announcement, Disney on Broadway stars Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) will appear Wednesday night on "Stars In The House," Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's live talk show, which has raised more than $1 million to benefit The Actors Fund.
Viewers can tune in at StarsInTheHouse.com to watch, donate to The Actors Fund, and possibly have their donations read live on air by the special guests.
The Actors Fund has provided more than 16,450 entertainment professionals with grants totaling more than $22 million just since the shutdown last March 2020, an increase of more than 1000% over its typical grant support prior to the pandemic.
"Over the past 25 years, the casts, crews and staff of Disney Theatrical Productions have been such valued members of The Actors Fund extended family," Actors Fund President and CEO Joseph Benincasa said. "Their unwavering partnership has helped promote and support our many programs and services that provide vital assistance for our performing arts and entertainment colleagues, who are in need now more than ever. Being part of the reopening celebration of The New Amsterdam Theatre with these special concerts means that even more people will be able to get the help they need."
With the health and safety of guests, cast, musicians, and crew a top priority, all guests entering the theatre for Live at the New Am will be required to provide proof of vaccination. 3
Guests under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult.
"There aren't enough adjectives to describe how excited and honored I am to get be part of this historic reopening of Broadway and the legendary New Amsterdam Theatre," Michael James Scott said said. "Bringing this feel-good concert to NYC with some of my closest friends and my (Disney on Broadway) family is a dream come true."
For more information, visit: DisneyOnBroadway.com/liveatthenewam/healthandsafety/
ALSO READ | Jimmy Awards: Top high school musical theater talent set to compete
Tickets ranging in price from $79.50 to $99.50 are available now through Ticketmaster, and a virtual lottery for $47.50 balcony tickets is available through BroadwayDirect.
Registrations are open currently and will close on Monday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Winners will start to be notified the same day, and notifications will continue through Tuesday, July 20.
For more information, to purchase tickets, or to enter the virtual lottery, please visit DisneyOnBroadway.com/liveatthenewam/