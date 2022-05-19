Fantasmic!, Guardians of the Galaxy coaster: Insider shares the latest at Disney Parks

The San Francisco best-selling author and founder of the Mickey Visit guide to Disney and Disney Dose site, Gavin Doyle joined ABC7's Getting Answers to share insider tips and new developments at Disney theme parks.
At Disneyland in California, the "Main Street Electrical Parade", "Disneyland! Forever" fireworks, and "World of Color" fountain shows are all back for a limited time. "Fantasmic!"- the nighttime spectacular celebrating its 30th anniversary this month, is also returning later this month on May 28.
At Walt Disney World in Florida, the destination is in the middle of its 50th anniversary celebration. In addition to the 50th entertainment, the resort is launching the new "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" themed storytelling roller coaster later this month. Doyle previewed the storytelling ride and called the coaster "the best new Disney attraction in ten years" and something he wanted to "ride over and over again".
Doyle also shared tips on the new Disney Genie Plus service now at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The service is a paid version of the classic FastPass system. He shared that "even with the service it is important to have a strategy" as you plan out your day at the parks.
Here are some key tips for Disney Genie Plus that Doyle shared with us:
