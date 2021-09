Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup of spooky programming

New Releases

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales - premieres Fri., Oct. 1

Muppets Haunted Mansion - premieres Fri., Oct. 8

Under Wraps (2021) - Disney Channel original movie streaming Fri., Oct. 8

Just Beyond - all episodes streaming Weds., Oct. 13

Movies and Series

Bride of Boogedy

Can of Worms

Don't Look Under the Bed

Edward Scissorhands

Frankenweenie (2012)

Gargoyles

Girl vs. Monster

Gravity Falls

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Return to Halloweentown

Hocus Pocus

Invisible Sister

James and the Giant Peach

Maleficent

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children

Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire

Mr. Boogedy

Phantom of the Megaplex

So Weird

Spooky Buddies

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

The Haunted Mansion

The Scream Team

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twitches

Twitches Too

Vampirina

Wizards of Waverly Place

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

ZOMBIES

ZOMBIES 2

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror (I - XXX) and The Simpsons Horror Collection

Shorts and Specials

Captain Sparky Vs. The Flying Saucers

Frankenweenie (1984)

Lonesome Ghosts

Mater and the Ghostlight

The Legend of Mor'du

Toy Story of Terror!

Trick or Treat

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock!

October is just around the corner and to celebrate, Disney+ is brewing up Halloween-themed episodes and films for their second annual Hallowstream. Featuring beloved classics and new releases, the Halloween collection will be the go-to place for spooky content on the platform, beginning September 24.Premiering October 1, "LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" highlights the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy. Taking place after "The Rise of Skywalker," Poe and BB-8 make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar, where Graballa the Hutt is renovating Darth Vader's castle to be an all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. As they explore the mysterious castle, they are treated to creepy stories about Star Wars artifacts and villains.Next on the docket is The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special, "Muppets Haunted Mansion," premiering October 8. Fans can look forward to new music and celebrity cameos. Also streaming that day is the Disney Channel original movie "Under Wraps," a remake of the 1997 classic.Inspired by stories from R.L. Stine, all eight episodes of the new supernatural anthology series "Just Beyond" will premiere October 13.The Halloween collection will also feature fan-favorite classic films, including "Hocus Pocus," "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," "The Haunted Mansion," "Halloweentown," "Twitches" and more. Plus, audiences can enjoy Halloween-themed episodes from Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior shows.