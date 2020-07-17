2 dogs from North Carolina featured on Disney Plus series 'It's a Dog's Life'

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Border Collies from North Carolina can now be seen on Disney+.
Quinn and Quade are two highly trained working dogs. They were trained at Kuykendall's Border Collies, a company based in Randolph County.
The two puppers know how to deter different birds from unsuitable areas.
They recently worked in Hawaii to clear endangered Nene birds, also known as the Hawaiian goose, away from a busy airport. Their task will be featured in the Friday, July 17 episode of "It's a Dog's Life," a series exclusive to Disney+.
"We are thrilled that the Disney folks wanted to showcase our dogs doing what they do best - working to keep birds and people safe," said Kody Kuykendall. "My family has been training Border Collies for more than 50 years, and this broadcast will give viewers a good idea of how that training pays off when our dogs are called into action."
Each week, "It's A Dog Life," features talented working canines from across the country. The series is hosted by Bill Farmer, who voices Pluto, Goofy, and many other Disney characters.
