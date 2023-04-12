Disneyland Magic Key passes are up for grabs again

All four different Magic Key Passes were made available for purchase again on Tuesday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- If you've been waiting to get your hands on your own Disneyland Magic Key pass, here's your chance!

The Magic Key program provides reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme parks.

The passes - which include the Inspire, Believe, Enchant and Imagine passes - feature admission pricing options, experiences, and savings on food, beverages and merchandise.

New pass sales are available online for a limited time only.

Details on what's included with each pass can be found on Disneyland's website.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.