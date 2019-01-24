A Durham school bus driver is suspended after a disturbing video was circulated on social media, showing a young girl being hit by other students.The incident happened between students at Glenn Elementary last week.Durham Public Schools officials said they launched an investigation as soon as the video was brought to their attention.In fact, the video was also how the girl's parents found out about the attack.In the video, you can see the girl's braids being pulled as she's punched in the head and face.What makes it more disturbing is that the students are in elementary school.One Durham parent who heard about the video became emotional when she saw it for the first time."Wow see this makes me nervous," said parent Shelly Morales. "This makes me nervous because if this could happen. Why is the bus driver not stopping?"The victim's parents told ABC11 that the girl is getting counseling.DPS says it is going through the proper disciplinary action for the students involved. The school bus driver is suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.According to DPS, the buses are equipped with cameras.The Durham County Sheriff's Office says it is aware of the matter and is also involved in the investigation.