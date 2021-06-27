LGBTQ+ Pride

Pride Ride gives LGBTQ community a reason to celebrate at Dix Park

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many rainbows appeared Sunday in Dix Park as the LGBTQ community and allies gathered for a Pride Ride.

Those familiar colors were seen on shirts, caps, flags and signs of support. Advocates provided advice for anyone with questions about life and opportunities in North Carolina.

Teddy Iversen is the Queer NC Chair of the LGBT Center, "Providing a safe space for so many people who might not have had that during quarantine."

That's important to Alexandra Gore, who traveled to Raleigh for the occasion.

"Yeah! In Holly Springs it's like a smaller community, so it's harder to find people who are similar to you," she said. "So having a big gathering where everybody's the same is just really nice!"

The highlight for many was the line of colorfully decorated cars and trucks that cruised through the park as onlookers cheered. ABC 11's Breaking News One, near the front of the line, had Tim Pulliam, Ana Rivera and Joel Brown aboard, waving to the crowd.

Raleigh's Pride Ride happened one day after the sixth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing same-sex marriage. Organizers, during a serious moment, urged everyone there who is not vaccinated against COVID to get their shots, so they can come back for next year's celebration.

For Trey Foster, who moved to Raleigh from New York, it's an occasion for affirmation.

"Yes it is, and I'm very excited about this. This community is one of the nicer communities of people that I've ever been around," he said.
