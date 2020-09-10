2 rival HBCUs compete in epic music battle after COVID-19 cancels their season match-up

The event, HBCU Gameday has its own website which can be found here or at DJ 360 Elite's personal channels at Twitch.com and Mixcloud.com

To support North Carolina Central University, check here.Give to NCCU at everyeagleeveryyear.org

To support Winston-Salem State University check here. Be sure to select, WSSUvsNCCU from the drop-down menu.

To give via text, text the code WSSUvsNCCU to 71777

To give by phone, call (336) 750-2184, (336) 750-3002, or (336) 750-3132

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- This weekend alumni, students and friends of North Carolina Central and Winston-Salem State universities are in for a musical showdown. The first-ever HBCUniVersus virtual giving challenge.WSSU alum, DJ 360 Elite will be competing against NCCU alum, DJ 360 QC."Naturally it's going to be like halftime. Bands battle," said Jay Featherson who goes by 'DJ 360 QC'. "It's going to be a few surprises."Randal Calloway, who also goes by DJ 360 Elite said the event will feature "all of the classics."The party with a purpose, hosted by the two DJs, taking place for three hours on Saturday during what would have been WSSU and NCCU's first football game in 10 years.The epic matchup, a nod to their rival years, was expected to bring in at least $60,000 dollars for each University but the pandemic shut down their football season."It's one of our primary revenue streams at HBCUs so I thought it would be a good idea to try to replace some of that," said Calloway who came up with Saturday's virtual giving concept. A strategy both universities say each have been pivoting to since canceling in-person fundraising events.WSSU estimates it will lose $300,000 in revenue this Football season. NCCU estimates up to $2.5 million in losses. Money that would go towards students' education."It's no secret that HBCUs fall by the wayside compared to your PWIs (predominantly white institutions). I think is critical that we do everything that we can especially during this pandemic to keep them afloat," said Featherson. "So that when we come out of this these HBCUs are not so far behind."During each DJ's set, viewers and listeners will be encouraged to donate to each university's fundraising platforms."Five dollars, $2. Anything will help," said Featherson.University leaders will tally up the donations, the school with the most money gets bragging rights."There will be no losers," said Calloway. "We're providing the soundtrack but you all are running the plays and actually making the donations that are going to determine the actual winner,"Calloway hopes the HBCUniVersus battles will continue with over HBCUs in years to come.You can watch Saturday's event online in several ways:Here's how you can support each university: