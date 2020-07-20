face mask

Doctor wears 6 face masks to prove they don't lower oxygen levels

DUBLIN, Ireland -- A doctor based in Dublin, Ireland, has debunked the idea that a face mask lowers oxygen levels. In fact, he's shown that even wearing several has no effect.
This video shows Maitiu O Tuathail putting six masks on his face while recording his blood oxygen saturation levels.

As he puts on mask after mask, the meter shows a steady, and healthy, 98-99 percent.

READ ALSO: New video studies COVID-19 spread with and without face coverings

O Tuathail posted the video on Twitter to address the misconception that face masks negatively affect oxygen levels.

He said he was being asked this regularly by patients, who were citing misinformation they had found on social media.

READ ALSO: MASK TEST: Which masks protect those around you best? Researchers weigh in
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskviral videocoronavirus helpcoronavirusu.s. & worlddoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviral
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
List: You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
Complaints pile up on Glenwood South safety compliance during pandemic
Georgia gov sues to end cities' defiance on mask rules
Crowd packs into meeting to protest mask mandate for schoolchildren
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heat Index From 104-109 Tomorrow
Trump defends keeping Fort Bragg name amid calls to rename base
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into NCSHP vehicle in Wake County
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies, he says
LATEST: NC just under 100K cases with 1,820 more reported
23 arrested during protest at former DPD headquarters
Van slams into Raleigh apartment bedroom while person inside
Show More
Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses
Road reopens after SUV collides with train in Garner
Motorcyclist killed in Durham hit-and-run crash
8-year-old drowns at Falls Lake
3 friends 'massacred' while preparing to fish at Florida lake
More TOP STORIES News