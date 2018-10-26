Time is running out for parents to file claims in a lawsuit against the popular natural baby products company Babyganics.
The deadline to file a claim is Oct. 29, 2018.
A class action lawsuit alleges the company violated certain sales and marketing laws, including the use of the terms "Babyganics," "mineral-based," and "natural."
The company agreed to pay customers $2.2 million as part of a settlement to resolve claims related to products that were labeled "plant-based," "tear-free," and "SPF 50+"
Babyganics products are sold online and at stores like Target and Walmart.
There are nearly 250 items eligible for claims.
Anyone who purchased any of the listed products between Sept. 2010 and June 2018 can file a claim.
No proof of purchase is required, but if you do not have proof of purchase, you can only claim a maximum of eight products.
The amount of money that will be paid out per claim will be determined after all of the claims have been calculated and will be based on how many of the claims are approved.
You can submit your claim online or print, fill out a claim form , and then mail it to:
Babyganics Settlement Administrator
1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210
Philadelphia, PA 19103
