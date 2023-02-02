Saving Grace issues urgent plea for fosters after rescuing 70 dogs in two days

The Wake County nonprofit Saving Grace is issuing an urgent plea for foster families as the organization has taken in more than 70 dogs in two days.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County nonprofit Saving Grace, is issuing an urgent plea for foster families as the organization has taken in more than 70 dogs in two days.

The dogs range in age from puppies to full-grown. Saving Grace founder and director Molly Goldston said they received a big influx after working with animal control in several rural counties.

All the dogs are in need of foster families and medical attention.

"The big thing we need would be foster homes and then funding for medical care," Goldston said. "Because most of these dogs that are adults are heartworm-positive. They're so matted from being, you know, wet and dirty for so long that that leads to skin infections. A lot of them have just horrible mouths where they've never gotten dental or good nutrition.

They have lots of parasites, again, intestinal parasites and heartworm, she added. "So, that can take a couple of months to treat. All of this is usually very treatable. It just takes the funding and the time to do it."

Goldston is asking for donations to help care for the influx of animals.

Saving Grace will host an open house at the farm from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 10.