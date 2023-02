Dozens of doodles in need of foster families after rescue

Raleigh-based, Freedom Ride Rescue, posted on their social media with the urgent plea.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of doodles are in need of fosters after being seized from a backyard breeder that was shut down.

The nonprofit says fosters must have experience and patience with very neglected dogs and you must live within an hour of Raleigh so the dogs can get to their vet care.