Wake Co. Animal Center set to reopen after dog flu outbreak

The Wake County Animal Center is preparing to reopen after it was closed for almost two months due to an outbreak of dog flu.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a grueling outbreak of dog flu, the Wake County Animal Center is set to reopen its doors this week.

"We are finally at the end of the canine influenza, knock on wood, because that is what we are seeing right now," said Animal Services Director Jennifer Federico.

The canine influenza outbreak started at the beginning of October - at its worst, nearly 80 dogs were infected and 4 died.

While animal facilities are at higher risk because of dogs in close quarters, it can happen to your dog too.

SIMILAR STORIES: Veterinarians warn of mysterious dog illness hitting pets; What you should know about it

Some warning signs include cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite. Normally dogs will recover in two to three weeks, but since it's so contagious it may be a good idea to get them a vaccine.

"Now does every dog need it, probably not, it's very specific for dogs that are social," Federico explained. "Let's say they're going to dog parks, they're boarding, they go to daycare, you take them to dog shows, they're interacting with unknown dogs, your dog is at a higher risk of being exposed."

Meanwhile, the reopening comes at a time when the facility is already above capacity. They're hoping as we head into the holidays, that number can come back down, one adoption at a time.

The phased reopening begins on Monday with cat adoptions, and dog adoptions start again on Wednesday. All adoptions will be by appointment only