Wake County Animal Shelter to remain closed through November because of dog flu outbreak

The Wake County Animal Center is closing its center in Raleigh due to a recent outbreak of canine flu

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Animal Center will remain closed until at least the end of November because of the ongoing outbreak of canine influenza.

The animal shelter first paused its services on Oct. 6. The idea was to help control the outbreak and safeguard the more than 150 dogs currently in the shelter.

Since Oct. 6, the shelter has reunited nine dogs with their owners, gotten three dogs adopted and moved 12 out of the facility through transfer partners.

In less than a month, dog flu killed four dogs in the shelter. Thirty other dogs are currently sick -- although not all of them have confirmed cases of dog flu.

Since the start of the outbreak, 77 dogs at the shelter have recovered from the illness.

"We have dogs in our care that have not been exposed, those that have recovered and asymptomatic dogs," said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. "We need additional help from rescue organizations to make a difference in the lives of these dogs and offer them a chance for a fresh start."

The Director of the Wake County Animal Shelter, Dr. Jennifer Federico, said the best way people can help is to work to stop the spread of the virus.

"We'll get through this, it is just going to take time," she said.

The shelter offered the following tips for keeping your dogs safe and healthy during this outbreak:

Make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations. Speak with your veterinarian if you are unsure what they need.

Even if your dog shows no symptoms, please refrain from taking them to dog parks, doggie daycare or any public places where unknown dogs gather.

If you must board your dog, ensure that the facility is taking all precautions to prevent disease spread, which includes requiring vaccinations to board at the facility.

Asymptomatic animals can still transmit the virus, if infected, and we urge all pet owners to take precautions to protect their furry friends and minimize community spread.

