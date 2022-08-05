Dolly Parton announces longest roller coaster ever at Dollywood will open in spring of 2023

Big Bear Mountain roller coaster will open at the Dollywood expansion Wildwood Grove in the spring of 2023.

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WTVD) -- A brand new rollercoaster is coming to Dollywood!

Dolly Parton herself showed up dressed in sparkly park ranger attire to share details about Big Bear Mountain, which will open in spring of 2023.

The coaster will be the biggest ever at Dollywood, measuring in just under 4,000 feet with a ride duration of around 100 seconds and a maximum speed of 48 miles per hour.

The coaster will be part of Dollywood's Wildwood Grove expansion which opened in 2019. It will also be the first at Dollywood to have onboard audio, which will include music and announcements from the fictional character and park icon Ned Oakley.