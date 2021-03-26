ice cream

Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream created in honor of Dolly Parton

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As if she doesn't already have enough accomplishments under her belt, country music star Dolly Parton now has her very own ice cream.

On Thursday, ice cream company Jeni's announced they've made Srawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream in honor of the legend.



On their website, Jeni's says, "Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths."

The company says the Dolly ice cream has layers of salty pretzel streusel, sweet and tangy cream cheese ice cream, and strawberry sauce.

SEE ALSO: Jeni's Splendid releases Everything Bagel flavored ice cream
EMBED More News Videos

If you couldn't decide between a bagel and ice cream, now you don't have to.



Jeni's says the flavor will benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age 5.

The company says this is a limited flavor and only approximately 10,000 pints will be made.

It will be released April 8. There is a limit of two pints per purchase.

More information can be found at https://jenis.com/dolly/.

SEE ALSO: French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream
EMBED More News Videos

Mustard ice cream? Yup, it's a thing. French's is releasing the limited edition treat in honor of National Mustard Day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentfoodu.s. & worldice cream
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE CREAM
Endangered Long Island soda shop treasures its traditions
Eat the same ice cream as Beyoncé at Hank's in Houston
Why hot chocolate bombs are taking over the internet
Everything Bagel ice cream is now available
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of 6 killed in Lumberton road rage shooting
LATEST: Some COVID-19 restrictions expire at 5 p.m.
Lightning, heavy downpours move through NC
Luke Combs calls for end to littering in North Carolina
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: 4 ingredient apple ... thing
At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down
Search continues for father, son missing in Neuse River
Show More
Mom of terminally ill son fears power shut-off as she awaits HOPE funds
Vaccine hesitancy among adults persist as eligibility soon to open up
9-year-old twins 1st to take part in Pfizer's Pediatric Vaccine Trial at Duke
1 year of COVID-19 takes 'unrelenting' toll on families
All adults in NC can sign up for vaccine starting April 7, Cooper says
More TOP STORIES News