Judge throws out 6 counts of Trump's Georgia election interference indictment

The ruling is a win for Trump and several of his co-defendants

A Fulton County judge on Wednesday quashed six counts contained in the election interference indictment against Donald Trump and several of his codefendants.

The order from Judge Scott Mcafee dismissed six counts related to a specific charge: Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

The ruling is a win for Trump and several of his co-defendants, who filed to dismiss the counts on the basis they were legally deficient.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. Defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Scott Hall subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

The former president has blasted the district attorney's investigation as being politically motivated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.