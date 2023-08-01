Donald Trump indicted again on federal charges related to Jan. 6 investigation | LIVE COVERAGE

It marks the third time former president has been indicted on criminal charges.

WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury regarding the special counsel's probe into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, sources with direct knowledge tell ABC News.

It marks the third time the former president has been indicted on criminal charges, following his indictment last month in the special counsel's probe into his handling of classified materials after leaving office, and his indictment in April on New York state charges of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who has decried the probes as political witch hunts, pleaded not guilty to all charges in both those cases.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.