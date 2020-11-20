Coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19, spokesperson confirms

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Friday.

The spokesperson for the president's son said he tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining since then.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesperson said.

President Trump announced he had COVID-19 in early October and was hospitalized for several days.

The president's wife, Melania, and son, Barron, also tested positive, along with multiple members of the president's inner circle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpdonald trump jr
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC chefs provide tips for safe Thanksgiving celebrations
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
First responders will set example by getting COVID-19 vaccine first
School districts differ on addressing air circulation concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Task force recommends pot decriminalization in NC. How likely is it?
LATEST: NC chefs provide tips for safe Thanksgiving celebrations
School districts differ on addressing air circulation concerns
First responders will set example by getting COVID-19 vaccine first
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
8 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin mall, suspect at large
How to protect yourself from scammers putting iPhones on your plan
Show More
Ft. Bragg troop support program gifts 500 meals ahead of holiday
3 more dead in massive COVID-19 outbreak tied to Charlotte church event
Businesses hope Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration will bring support
Gathering for Thanksgiving? Work out safety measures first
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
More TOP STORIES News