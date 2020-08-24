'He delivered': Ahead of RNC, Don Jr. says NC voters should trust Trump in second term

"When people say, 'What about Joe Biden,' I say, 'Honestly if Joe Biden knew how to fix anything, why didn't he tell Obama,'" Donald Trump, Jr., Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, quipped to ABC11. "Why did he wait half a century to try to start delivering to the American people?"
In an exclusive interview with ABC11, the president's son promised a convention fit for the president over the next week, which he said will highlight the administration's accomplishments, especially on the economy.
"Under the Trump administration there was not a single economic metric where we were better off than in the Obama administration prior to the China virus," Trump said, in a controversial reference to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Donald Trump did that with conservative values - getting rid of obsolete regulations that big government has pushed on you."
Several members of the Trump family and the Trump administration will play prominent roles in the RNC's primetime programming.
Back in June, Republicans announced they were moving Trump's acceptance speech out of Charlotte amid a standoff with Governor over restrictions placed on hosting a large-scale event in the midst of the coronavirus. But the plan was to keep the official business of the convention, including nominating the president, in Charlotte.
"It's obviously an important state to us, it's a state near and dear to our hearts," Trump Jr. asserted. "Donald Trump told (North Carolina voters) many things they wanted to hear in 2016 but now in 2020 he actually delivered and in today's political world that is an anomaly."
GOP officials settled on Jacksonville before Trump abruptly announced in late July he was canceling that portion of the event due to Florida's surge in cases.
He ultimately settled on hosting his acceptance speech at the White House only recently, with other headliners, such as Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, also speaking from in or around the nation's capital. That decision only came after a brief flirtation with speaking at the Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.