Donald Trump to visit North Carolina for political rally with Ted Budd

Saturday night, former President Donald Trump will appear with several Republican leaders and candidates in Selma, as he continues speaking engagements across the country.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, will be coming to North Carolina later this month.

Trump is scheduled to hold a political rally in Wilmington on Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m.

Trump is coming to the rally to support Ted Budd, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

Budd is facing off against Cheri Beasley for the Senate seat that Sen. Richard Burr held before announcing he would retire.

The Wilmington rally will be held at Aero Center at the Wilmington International Airport. Doors open at 2 p.m. and speakers will start taking the stage at 4 p.m.

