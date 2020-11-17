blood donations

Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center seeks student donors to increase blood supply amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new push to get blood donation numbers back up in Cumberland County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has made it difficult to hold typical blood drives and that is impacting the supply for the Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center.

In an effort to get the their supply levels back up, blood center leaders are planning a blood drive aimed at getting young people to sign up and donate. They're looking specifically for high school students to volunteer.

"During the school year they make up 40 percent of our donations. Forty percent. That's a big percentage to lose and we're not getting donors to makeup for that right now. So without them here we are taking a big hit," said Christina Gray with the Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center.



Any student who would like to donate can do so at Powers Swain Chevrolet in Fayetteville on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.
