Don't flush those contact lenses! Experts say it adds to pollution in the ocean

EMBED </>More Videos

If you flush your contact lenses down the toilet, experts say you're helping pollute the ocean!

By
How do you dispose of your contact lenses?

Researchers said if you're doing it the wrong way, you could be contributing to plastic pollution -- adding to the debris in rivers, lake, and oceans.

Scientists at Arizona State University found 15-20 percent of contact lens wearers flush their lenses down the sink or toilet.

"This is a pretty large number," said Charles Rolsky, an ASU Ph.D. student who presented results of a new nationwide study on Sunday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Rolsky said considering about 45 million people in the U.S. alone wear contact lenses, that amounts to 1.8-3.36 billion lenses flushed per year.

"(That's) about 20-23 metric tons of wastewater-borne plastics annually," he said.

The researchers said the biodegradability of the lenses is unclear, because of the unusual plastics used in them.

It's the first nationwide study on the environmental impact of contact lenses, a $2.7 billion industry in the U.S.

The ASU researchers are calling on contact lens manufacturers to provide product packaging information on how to safely dispose of the lenses, and for consumers to simply discard their lenses in the trash instead of putting them down the drain.

FDA approves light-adaptive contact lenses that act as sunglasses
The FDA has approved contact lenses with light-adaptive technology that will be available next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
oceanspollution
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officials expect to release motive behind Watts' alleged killings
Man killed while trying to cross Fayetteville Road in Garner
Finally! Morgan Street Food Hall opens in Raleigh
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
ICE arrest man wanted for murder who was driving pregnant wife to hospital
Back to school shopping price comparison
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Man at center of viral Raleigh police video charged
Show More
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
79-year-old man found dead in Fayetteville home
2 killed in crash multi-vehicle crash in Granville County
3 children injured after car struck bicycle in Raleigh
More News