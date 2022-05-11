Improvements to Raleigh's Dorothea Dix park could hike property taxes up 15 percent or more

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A variety of improvements are on tap for Dorothea Dix Park and other outdoor spaces throughout the City of Oaks. The enhancements could translate to a 15 percent hike in property taxes for homeowners.Raleigh resident Tory Dixon says he absolutely wants to see improvements at Raleigh parks and greenways."I do think it's important to make sure that we have parks for everybody," he said.Dixon is also dealing with a bit of sticker shock what the Parks Bond could cost during a time many people are struggling."Right now, with inflation and everything else going on nationally, that's a concern for me," he said.The Raleigh City Council is looking into the bond options and about $50 million would be sent to Dix Park in one.The initial plan for the 308-acre property includes a plaza and play zone.Becca Crossan is ready to back the bond's cost, whatever it might be."Having a hike on my property taxes, if it was something that was really going to go to the benefit of the community and the Raleigh area, community is really valuable to me, so that's definitely not something I would be opposed to," Crossan said.According to the city of Raleigh, the proposed budget will be presented Tuesday, May 17.