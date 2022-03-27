2 people found dead in car in Durham, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were found dead inside their vehicle in Durham Saturday night.Durham police responded to a call about a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two people who appeared to have been shot inside a vehicle. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.Officers are investigating the incident as a double homicide. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and North Joyland Street.Officials said the shooting does not appear to be at random.There is no more information at this time as officers continue to investigate.Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Turner at (919) 560-4440 x 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.