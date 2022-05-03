Suspect arrested, victims identified in deadly Rocky Mount Shooting

ROCKY MOUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Rocky Mount.
Ronnie Slade was arrested in connection to Saturday's shooting at Martin Luther King Park that killed 24-year-old Rodrick Battle and injured 19-year-old Tyler Frank.
On Monday, investigators located and arrested Slade at his home in the 100 block of Ligustrum Court.
Slade was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Slade was taken to the Edgecombe Detention facility with no bond.
The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers 252-977-1111 or Text-a-Tip (text RMPOL) and a message to 274637.
