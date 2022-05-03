Suspect arrested, victims identified in deadly Rocky Mount Shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect arrested, victims identified in deadly Rocky Mount Shooting

ROCKY MOUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Rocky Mount.

Ronnie Slade was arrested in connection to Saturday's shooting at Martin Luther King Park that killed 24-year-old Rodrick Battle and injured 19-year-old Tyler Frank.

On Monday, investigators located and arrested Slade at his home in the 100 block of Ligustrum Court.

Slade was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Slade was taken to the Edgecombe Detention facility with no bond.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers 252-977-1111 or Text-a-Tip (text RMPOL) and a message to 274637.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountdeadly shootinggun violence
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC reaction to report SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade
Spam texts again outnumber spam calls, report finds
Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade
Navy sailors allowed to move off ship after recent suicides
Isolated strong to severe storms possible today
Police in Durham unable to enforce law for some ordinances
Rising diesel prices hitting truck drivers hard now, consumers later
Show More
Pediatricians' group to abandon race-based guidance
Truck driver dies in crash on I-95
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Clinton house party
Triangle businesses and locals react to rising costs
Fenton brings hundreds of apartments, high end stores to Cary
More TOP STORIES News