Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week reimagined for COVID-19 with outdoor street dining

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Downtown restaurants have been hard hit by the pandemic and now they are hoping you will join them for Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week from October 2-11.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance organized the event that offers takeout options, curbside pick-up, the usual fixed-price menus, and lunch and dinner specials.

"The pandemic has impacted many downtown businesses, including our favorite places to eat. But kitchens are open for you to enjoy your favorite meals while supporting local businesses," the DRA said.

The DRA is also encouraging people to buy gifts cards for later use.

On Saturday nights, October 3 and October 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fayetteville Street, Hargett Street, and Martin Street will be decorated with lights and tables, and chairs will fill the streets so customers can enjoy new outdoor dining spaces.

Free parking in city lots will be available on Wilmington Street.

Click here to see the deals at participating restaurants

The DRA reminds everyone to wear a mask, keep socially distanced by six feet, and adhere to local laws and each restaurant's requests.
