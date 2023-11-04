Hired patrols begin covering downtown Raleigh: 'I think it's important'

On a busy First Friday in Raleigh concerns continue to linger for business owners, locals, and visitors alike over safety downtown.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On a busy First Friday in Raleigh, from a Dia de los Muertos celebration to a high-end art show, there was something for everyone as people enjoyed a night on the town.

While the city is bustling, there are still lingering concerns from business owners, locals, and visitors alike over safety downtown.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has now contracted with the Renfrow Group to provide added security.

After negotiations, a deal was reached to hire two-person patrols on 12-hour shifts to cover the blocks surrounding Fayetteville Street.

They showed ABC11 how they plan to operate using body cameras and a connection to an app that can log any incidents that might happen. The patrol team also carries flashlights and pepper spray and has both patrols by car and on foot.

"I always think that keeping an eye on how the dynamic between people in the community, I think it's important," said Rafael Miranda, who was out enjoying the festival downtown with his family.

The patrols are unarmed, which is a question that has been raised at several city council meetings on the topic.

For now, the patrols are only for downtown, but not on Glenwood South.